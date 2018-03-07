By Trend

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone about the ongoing human tragedy in besieged Eastern Ghouta and other latest developments in Syria late Tuesday, according to diplomatic sources, Anadolu reported.

During the conversation, delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians and ending the disaster in Eastern Ghouta was termed as "essential".

Additionally, in accordance with the UN Security Council's decision, Turkish, Russian and Iranian joint efforts were termed crucial to fully implement a truce in Eastern Ghouta.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz