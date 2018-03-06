By Trend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Tashkent to participate in the international conference on Afghanistan, Special Representative of the Russian President, head of the Second Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zamir Kabulov told Russian RIA Novosti news agency on March 6.

The international conference on Afghanistan will be held in Tashkent on March 26—27, 2018.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will open the high-level international conference on Afghanistan "Peace Process, Cooperation in the Sphere of Security and Regional Interaction", Uzbek media reported earlier.

According to the information, among the guests invited to the conference are the UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres and the UN Special Envoy to Afghanistan Tadamiti Yamamoto, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, as well as the foreign ministers of China, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Turkey, India, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

---

