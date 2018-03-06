By Trend

A high-level group on trade and investment support operating under the auspices of the Turkmen-Russian intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation has started its work in Ashgabat, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

The delegation from the Russian Federation included heads of state structures, major facilities and companies.

The productive cooperation of Turkmenistan with the regions of the Russian Federation - the Republic of Tatarstan, St. Petersburg, the Astrakhan and Sverdlovsk provinces and other subjects is a sign of the fruitful partnership.

In this regard, contribution of the leading companies of Russia - Vozrozhdenie Bank, KAMAZ, Zarubezhneft, Siberia Airlines - to the implementation of Turkmen national programs for the development of the industrial sector, in the field of construction and transport is noted.

As many as 190 economic entities and over 200 joint projects have been registered with the participation of the Russian capital.

Ample opportunities emerge considering large-scale programs aimed at diversifying the industrial sector, radical modernization of the relevant infrastructure, the introduction of high technologies and the creation of science-intensive industries, the message said.

At this stage, priority is given to the implementation of the Turkmen-Russian economic cooperation program for 2017-2019, which includes 80 different events and projects in the fields of trade, industry, energy, engineering, construction, agriculture, transport.

“The successful settlement of the tasks outlined in the document is intended to expand the structure of export-import exchanges,” the message noted. “The activities of the Russian Export Center are also aimed at promoting joint foreign economic programs.”

