Tajikistan’s state debt reached $3.670 billion at the beginning of the year, TajikTA agency reported.

This figure accounts for 51.4 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, Tajik Finance Ministry said in a message.

The growth in the volume of state debt in 2017 was mainly due to the attraction of Chinese loans for the implementation of government investment projects, the issuance of domestic debt instruments to support the energy sector, and the sale of government bonds ($500 million) on international markets.

The ministry said that it is planned to attract foreign debt worth $200 million in 2018.

