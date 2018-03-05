By Trend

Uzbekistan plans to adopt a bill “On innovative activity”, drafted by the Ministry of Innovative Development, Uzbek media reported on March 5.

According to the bill, its main goal is regulation of relations between subjects of innovative activity, state authority bodies and customers of innovative production.

The document describes the state policy in the innovative activity sphere. It is aimed at creation of favorable conditions for innovative activity, including the efficient use of science and technical potential of the country, implementation of scientific research work results to solve the social-economic development issues and promotion of competitiveness.

Among the goals of the state policy are determining the priority tasks of the innovative activity for development and promotion of competitiveness of the state economy, ensuring high life standards for the people by efficient use of society’s intellectual resources, guaranteeing legal regulation etc.

The main principles of the innovative policy are free realization of innovative activity, protection of intellectual property, created as a result of innovative activity, integration of innovative, investment, scientific and educational activity to ensure efficient interaction of science, education and the production and allocation of budget funds on competitive basis to implement innovative projects.

The bill is expected to come into force since the day of official publishing planned on Dec. 20, 2018. The project is open for discussion till March 20.

