By Trend

Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Masoud Jazayeri has warned that no one in the country is allowed to negotiate the issue of missile program with foreigners, Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran will continue advancing its missile power nonstop and the foreigners are not allowed to intervene, he added.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is in Iran as part of a European drive to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran that President Donald Trump is threatening to scuttle and the Islamic Republic has said it may be forced to abandon.

France has also echoed concerns raised by US President Donald Trump on Iran’s regional influence and missile power.

On May 12, Donald Trump is expected to decide whether to continue waiving sanctions under a US law.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz