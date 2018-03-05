By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has given an instruction to prepare a tourism development program, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

This issue was discussed at the last government meeting.

There are monuments of world significance in the country, including Ancient Merv – one of the centers of the world civilization, natural attractions which has no analogues, such as Koytendag. There are unique monuments of history and culture.All of them are attractive for tourists, said the Turkmen president.

Tourism industry has a special place in the strategic plans of Turkmenistan. The under construction Avaza resort is one such example.

This is the first free economic zone in the country, where investors, firms and companies are granted tax and customs privileges.

