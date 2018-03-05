By Trend

Iran and Turkey started 2018 with a tiny increase in their bilateral trade.

Trade turnover between the two countries reached $839.56 million in January, which is not significantly different compared to the first month of preceding month, when the mutual trade value accounted to $837.39 million.

The latest statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute indicates that the exports of Turkey to Iran in January 2018 were valued at about $262.023 million, 4.5 percent less compared to $274.47 million in January 2017.

Meanwhile, the country imported goods worth $577.54 million from Iran in the same month, compared to $‎562.92 ‎million worth of imports in January 2017(2.6 percent more).

The trade turnover between Iran and Turkey stood at $10.75 billion during the January-December 2017. The figure indicates a rise by 11.2 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year ($9.67 billion).

Turkey's exports to Iran in the period amounted to $3.26 billion, compared to $4.97 billion in the 12-month period of 2016.

The trade turnover between the two countries was $13.71 billion in 2014, which stood at $9.76 billion in 2015, indicating a 29-percent plunge.

