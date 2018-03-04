By Trend

France’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that Iran’s ballistic missile program was a major concern, a day before foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was due to visit Tehran, Reuters reported.

The ministry said it wanted Iran to contribute in a“positive” manner to solving crises in the Middle-East.

“In this regard the crisis in Syria and the humanitarian situation there will particularly be discussed along with other regional issues where Iran is involved (Yemen, Libya, Iraq)”, the ministry added.

