By Trend

Four soldiers were killed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula as part of an ongoing military operation in the restive area, according to a military spokesman, Anadolu reported.

In a statement on Sunday, Col. Tamer Rifai said warplanes attacked six militant targets in northern and central Sinai and the Nile Delta.

Ten militants were killed in the North Sinai city of Arish and 245 suspected militants detained during the operation, the spokesman said.

According to the military spokesman, four troops were killed during the offensive. An army officer and three soldiers were also injured.

Sunday’s fatalities bring to 16 soldiers killed since the security operation against militants blamed for a string of attacks across the country began on Feb. 9.

More than 3,048 people have also been detained.

