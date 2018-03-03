Trend:

Moscow and Tehran will continue to develop cooperation in the military-technical sphere, which is facilitated by the interaction of countries in the fight against terrorism in Syria, Iranian ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanai said in an interview with TASS agency.

He added that earlier, the two countries also cooperated in the military-technical sphere and the supply of the S-300 missile defense system became an "important moment" in the military-defense cooperation between the two countries.

"Of course, cooperation between Russia and Iran in countering terrorism in Syria has also created a favorable basis for the development of military-technical cooperation between our countries," Sanai said.

The sides cooperate in the military-technical sphere despite Western countries’ attempts to suspend it.