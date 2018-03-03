Trend

Ishanguly Amanlyev has been appointed Turkmenistan's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Morocco in accordance with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s decree.

The diplomat will also continue to lead the diplomatic mission in Turkey.

In a letter to President Berdimuhamedov, in October 2017, King of Morocco Mohammed VI expressed confidence that the existing relations of brotherhood and mutual respect between Morocco and Turkmenistan will continue to strengthen and develop on the basis of mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of the two peoples.

Stressing the important role of cooperation with African states earlier, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry expressed its commitment to development of relations with the African Union.

The African Union, established on July 9, 2002, is an international intergovernmental organization uniting 55 African states.