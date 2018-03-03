Trend:

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have concluded negotiations during which the sides reached full mutual understanding on issues of demarcation and delimitation of disputable sections of their state borders, Tajik Telegraph Agency TajikTA reported March 3.

"The meetings of working groups of government delegations of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Tajikistan were held in Tashkent from Feb. 24 to March 1,” the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message. “During the meetings, the negotiations on delimitation and demarcation of the state border were held in a constructive atmosphere and in the spirit of friendship and mutual understanding."

The working groups prepared annexes to the draft agreement between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan on certain sections of the border to implement the protocol of the Tajik-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission for Delimitation and Demarcation of Borders, signed Feb. 24 in Uzbekistan’s Ferghana.

The agreement is planned to be signed during the visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Tajikistan on March 9-10. According to the sources in the government of Tajikistan, the visit puts an end to the disputed border issues between the two neighboring countries.

A preliminary agreement on the most contentious border issues, in particular, the Farkhad hydropower station, was reached at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Delimitation and Demarcation of Borders in Dushanbe on Jan. 10.