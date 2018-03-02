By Trend

During the Operation Olive Branch, 41 Turkish servicemen were killed, the Turkish media quoted the country’s National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli as saying March 2.

The minister added that 116 militants of the Free Syrian Army were killed.

Canikli added that during the Operation Olive Branch, 615 square kilometers of territories were liberated from terrorists.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

