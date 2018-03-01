By Trend

Opening ceremonies of nine checkpoints on Uzbek-Tajik border were held on March 1, press office of Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in its message.

According to the message, the motor road checkpoints in Jartepa, Kushkent, Uchkurgan, Havstabad, Bekabad, Pap, Ravat, Gulbahor and a railroad checkpoint in Amuzang have resumed their operation.

The first Kulyab-Moscow passenger train from Tajikistan is expected to go through the Amuzang checkpoint on March 7.

The opening ceremonies were attended by officials of the two countries and residents of the bordering districts.

Opening the checkpoints will allow to simplify trips of Uzbek and Tajik citizens in the future and will create favorable conditions for further development of relations between the two states, Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry said.

Previously, various disagreements arose between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, including on the demarcation of the state border. However, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has started to reset the relations with the country’s neighbors in the region, in particular, with Tajikistan.

The parties resumed the dialogue on border, water and energy issues, launched air communication between the capitals, and intend to abolish the visa regime.

The Uzbek president is expected to pay a state visit to Tajikistan in the first decade of March.

---

