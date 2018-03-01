By Trend

The US has been informed about Turkey’s position on the Syrian Manbij district, the Turkish media reported March 1 citing the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He noted that the Turkish Armed Forces will begin a military operation to liberate Manbij after Afrin’s liberation.

Erdogan said that the ethnic composition of Syria’s Manbij was changed by PYD terrorists and Arabs, who accounted for 90 percent of inhabitants of this area, were completely expelled from here.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz