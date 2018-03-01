By Trend

Iran’s crude steel output registered significant rise in January 2018, according to the latest data released by the World Steel Association.

Some 1.98 million tons of crude steel was produced in Iran in January 2018, the association said in its latest monthly report.

The figure indicates an increase by 25.9 percent compared to the same month of 2017 (1.573 million tons).

However, compared to the preceding month no change was witnessed in the output of Iran’s cruse steel.

The country’s total steel output reached 21.726 million tons in 2017, 21.4 percent more year-on-year.

The Islamic Republic’s steel output throughout 2016 hit 17.895 million tons. The country’s steel output in 2015 stood at 16.11 million tons. Iran produced 16.331 million tons of crude steel in 2014.

The country’s crude steel production reached 15.421 million tons in 2013, which was 6.6 percent more than in the preceding year.

Iran was the world’s 12th biggest producer of steel in the first month of 2018. The country also ranked second in the region after Turkey with 3.174 million tons of output (7.6 percent more year-on-year).

According to the World Steel Association, 139.44 million tons of steel produced by 64 countries in 2018, 0.8 percent more-year-on-year.

The 64 countries included in report accounted for approximately 99 percent of total world crude steel production in 2017.

China was the biggest crude steel producer in the world in January 2018 with about 67 million tons of production, followed by Japan (9.03 million tons), India (9.028 million tons), the US (6.822 million tons), Russia (5.7 million tons), South Korea (6.13 million tons) and Germany (3.7 million tons).

---

