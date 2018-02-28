By Kamila Aliyeva

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved a new system of organization of work and control in the sphere of development and diversification of exports.

This became known following the video-selector meeting chaired by Mirziyoyev and devoted to the analysis of the fulfillment of the tasks set to increase exports and reduce imports, Sputnik reported.

From now, a group led by Deputy Prime Minister Nodir Otazhonov and First Deputy Prosecutor General Erkaboy Tadjiev will be responsible for organizing and monitoring exports. The hokims of the regions and the first deputies of regional prosecutors will be engaged in the export on the local level.

A republican working group on the organization and monitoring of work to reduce imports will also be established. Head of the Department for Combating Tax, Currency Crimes and Legalization of Criminal Incomes at the Prosecutor General's Office Akmalhuzha Mavlonov was appointed as its head. The same working groups, headed by the heads of territorial departments, will be organized in the regions.

“The tasks of this department will be radically changed in accordance with the current requirements in terms of streamlining the import and export issues. The department should organize systematic work to prevent uncontrolled leakage of currency funds from the country, reduce imports, support the production of import-substituting products,” the press service of the president said.

The working groups will have to travel to the places, work in close cooperation with exporters, provide them with real help in increasing exports and create ‘green corridors’. They will assist farmers and the population in growing high-yield fruit and vegetable crops, organize work to provide them with seeds, cash, fertilizers and fuel.

In addition, the working groups will regularly analyze the structure of imports, provide full assistance in the implementation of specific projects for the development of domestic production. In the same order, ministers and industry leaders will now organize their work.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz