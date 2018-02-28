By Trend

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have signed a memorandum on cooperation in football, TajikTA news agency reported.

“Directors of the Tajik and Kyrgyz football leagues Alisher Urunov and Nurbek Atakanov signed a memorandum of cooperation on Feb. 27 in Dushanbe city,” the Tajikistan Football Federation said in a message.

The memorandum was signed as part of the initiative of the president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on the development of football leagues.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz