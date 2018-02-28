By Trend

Roughly 50 representatives of more than 30 companies from the Netherlands will take part in the 13th international agricultural exhibition “Agro World Uzbekistan 2018” scheduled for mid-March, 2018, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported.

Many of these companies will present their stands at the expo. The majority of these companies are active in the horticultural sector, including construction of greenhouses. Another part of the participating companies are dealing with livestock, in particular production of dairy and poultry products.

The agro food sector is a priority area of the Uzbek-Dutch cooperation. As the ministry reported, the Netherlands together with the state structures of Uzbekistan, research institutes, private sector and with the support of international financial organizations can contribute to further development of the horticultural and livestock sectors in Uzbekistan.

AgroWorld Uzbekistan, held alongside WorldFood Uzbekistan, is one of the top international agricultural events in Uzbekistan. The exhibition’s mission is to provide a platform for efficient communication between agriculturalists and leaders of processing equipment and agricultural machinery sectors, as well as related industries experts and government bodies.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz