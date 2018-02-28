By Trend

An Agency for the Protection of Consumer Rights, which will become a single authorized body in this area, maybe created in Uzbekistan.

This is stipulated in the draft presidential decree "On measures for cardinal improvement of the system for supporting business development and improving business conditions," developed by the Ministry of Justice.

According to the draft decree, the Consumer Protection Agency will be the sole authorized body and will receive the functions of other state bodies.

Particularly, the new agency will receive the functions of the State Committee of Uzbekistan for assistance to privatized enterprises and development of competition to conduct inspections of the activities of economic entities on compliance with the requirements of legislation on consumer protection and on advertising.

Functions of the State Tax Committee on conduct of inspections on compliance with trade rules and provision of services will also be transferred to the Agency.

The agency will inspect activities of business entities operating in the field of printing.

In addition, it is planned to draft a new version of the law "On Protection of Consumer Rights

---

