By Trend

A meeting of the Tajik-Belarusian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will be held in Dushanbe on March 5-6, BelTA news agency reported citing Belarusian Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus in Tajikistan Oleg Ivanov met with Tajikistan’s Agriculture Minister and Co-Chair of the intergovernmental commission Izzatulo Sattori.

The parties discussed the organization of the 12th meeting of the intergovernmental commission and the preparation of visit of the Belarusian government delegation headed by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Leonid Zayats.

