By Trend

An agreement on cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan in the fight against drug trafficking has come into force, according to the official legal information website of the Russian Federation.

Under the five-year agreement, the parties will exchange information on crimes related to drugs, as well as people and organizations suspected of involvement in drug trafficking.

The sides will also cooperate as part of activities aimed at preventing and detecting such crimes, as well as exchange experience and provide assistance in the training of personnel.

The document was signed by President of Russia Vladimir Putin and his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat in October 2017.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz