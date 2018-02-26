By Trend

Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Hulusi Akar has reviewed the Operation Olive Branch, the General Staff said in a message Feb. 26.

Reportedly, for this purpose Akar arrived in south-western Hatay province.

Battles are currently underway to establish control over a 7.8-kilometer-section in Syria’s western Afrin district.

To date, 112 settlements have been liberated from terrorists within the Operation Olive Branch.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force are involved in the operation, inflicting strikes on the positions of PYD/YPG on the Syrian-Turkish border.

