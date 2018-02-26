By Trend

A Palestinian man was shot to death by Israel Navy forces Sunday after the vessel he was on sailed past the authorized fishing zone off the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said, Haaretz reports.

According to an IDF spokesman, the boat, which was carrying three men, did not respond to calls from the Israeli military before the latter opened fire. The two other men on board were detained for interrogation.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said it has yet to be informed of any casualties or admissions to hospitals in the Strip.

The incident mirrors a similar one from May 2017, when a Palestinian fisherman was shot to death after his boat sailed off the fishing zone in the northern Gaza Strip. According to an IDF spokesman, he also did not respond to calls from the Israeli naval vessel before it opened fire.

The man was evacuated to a hospital in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, where he died of his wounds after undergoing surgery.

