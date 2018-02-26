By Trend

Delegation of Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry will participate in Uzbek-Turkish consultations on 26 February in Ankara, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan said, according to Uzdaily.uz.

Special representative of the president of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan Ismatulla Irgashev and Turkish special representative for Afghanistan Fazli Chorman will discuss the settlement of the Afghan situation.

The sides will exchange views on the agenda of the international conference on Afghanistan "Peace process, cooperation in the sphere of security and regional cooperation" scheduled for March 26-27, 2018 in Tashkent.

The Uzbek delegation will also take part in the upcoming 2nd meeting of the "Kabul process" in the capital of Afghanistan.



