By Trend

Uzbekistan and Russia will prepare an action plan for cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said.

Kamilov made the remarks following the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"The sides are preparing a plan of practical actions ("road map") to strengthen bilateral cooperation for 2018 on the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes," Kamilov said.

Earlier, Moscow offered Uzbekistan to build a nuclear power plant with two new generation power units in the country. On December 29, 2017, an agreement on cooperation in the field of using atomic energy for peaceful purposes was signed between the governments of the two countries within the visit of the Rosatom delegation to Tashkent.

Among the promising directions are the creation of national infrastructure and training of personnel for the nuclear energy of Uzbekistan, the construction of a nuclear power plant and research reactors in the country, as well as their support throughout the life cycle.

The agreement also covers the exploration and development of uranium deposits in Uzbekistan, the reclamation of uranium tailings, the production of radioisotopes and their use in industry, medicine and agriculture, scientific and basic research.

The agreement envisages the creation of joint working groups for the implementation of specific projects and scientific research, as well as the exchange of experts, holding of seminars and symposia.