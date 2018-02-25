By Trend

Iran’s revenues via transit has registered a significant rise during the current fiscal year, started March 20, 2017.

The Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that Iran’s transit revenues has registered a 20 percent increase during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Jan-21).

According to Mohsen Rahimi, head of the transit desk of the TPOI, the main reason behind the increase is surging fuel transit from Iraq’s Kurdish region via Parvizkhan border crossing in the western Kermanshah Province to Iran’s southern port of Imam Khomeini.

Fuel transit as well as transit of cargos to Afghanistan has led to increase in oil products load/unload in Iranian ports and marine transit as well, Rahimi said.

The official further said that switching flights of Qatar Airways to Iran’s air zone due to imposed embargo by the country’s Arab neighbors has also led to a 10 percent increase in Iran’s revenues through air transit.

Transit March 2017-Jan. 2018 March 2016-Jan. 2017 Growth % Air Value (million $) 333.7 304.5 9.6 Flights 370,747 338,297 9.6 Marine Value (million $) 142.5 103.6 37.5 Volume (tons) 7,126,000 5,187,000 37.4 Road Value (million $) 1,942 1,619 20 Volume (tons) 7,614,180 6,347,981 19.9 Rail Value (million $) 118 79 49.4 Volume (tons) 1,310,000 877,000 49.4 Total value 2,536.2 2,106.1 20.4

Share of transit revenues from various sectors