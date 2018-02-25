By Trend

Turkey on Saturday welcomed the UN Security Council decision for a 30-day cease-fire in Syria, Anadolu reported.

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution in Syria "without delay".

"We welcome today’s decision of the UN Security Council to end the conflicts without delay and to call for a humanitarian ceasefire for at least 30 days, in order to allow access to emergency humanitarian aid and medical evacuations in the wake of the worsening humanitarian situation in Syria, particularly Eastern Ghouta," the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a written statement.

"Since the beginning Turkey made an effort to end the conflict and to reduce the tension in every platform and supported the international community in their steps in this regard. The six observation points we have established in İdlib until today are a concrete manifestation of our efforts," it added.

Aksoy said that providing uninterrupted humanitarian assistance is a requirement of international law.

He stated that Turkey 'fully supports' the UNSC decision on completely implementing the UN Security Council Resolution 2268.

The statement said that Turkey will continue its humanitarian support to the Syrians and support the efforts of the international community, particulary the UN in this regard.

"On the other hand Turkey will continue its efforts to end the dispute which lies at the root of the humanitarian crisis in Syria and will continue its efforts in fighting terrorist organizations which endanger Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity," the statement added.