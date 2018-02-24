By Trend:

Since the beginning of the Operation Olive Branch, 1,931 terrorists have been killed in Syria’s Afrin district, the Turkish General Staff said in a message Feb. 24.

In particular, 58 members of Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist organizations were killed in Afrin on Feb. 20.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force are involved in the operation, inflicting strikes on the positions of PYD/YPG on the Syrian-Turkish border.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz