By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the Board of JSC Uzbekneftegaz Alisher Sultanov, Turkmen media reported.

Berdimuhamedov said that one of the priority directions of Turkmenistan's foreign policy is the development of a fruitful dialogue with the neighboring states, including with Uzbekistan.

The sides underscored the enormous importance of the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline, the railroad Serhetabat-Turgundi, as well as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan power transmission and fiber-optic communication lines.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral partnership. They voiced confidence that the relations between the two countries, built on the principles of long-term friendship and brotherhood, will continue to develop successfully for the benefit of the Turkmen and Uzbek peoples.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz