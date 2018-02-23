By Trend

Tajikistan offered Uzbekistan to resume the operation of five more checkpoints, TajikTA state news agency reported citing the head of Tajik State Customs Agency, Bahrom Ismatulloyev.

A special commission is working on re-opening of the checkpoints, according to him.

The initiative is based on the respective intergovernmental protocol signed earlier.

“The customs department of Sughd Region [in Tajikistan] jointly with the intergovernmental commission is currently installing temporary carriages at checkpoints. All the needed conditions for checking individuals, as well as for the customs, border, veterinary and phytosanitary control will be created in the future," head of the customs control department at the regional administration, member of the special commission on border issues, Ahmadjon Boboyev said.

On Feb. 18, a big wall was demolished at the Sarazm-Jartepa checkpoint linking Samarkand Province of Uzbekistan with Sughd Province of Tajikistan.

