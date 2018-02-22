By Trend

The afternoon foreign currency trading session ended at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Twenty-six banks participated in the trades, KASE said in a message.

The US dollar's weighted average rate with T+0 (immediate settlement) in tenge was 319.78 tenge per US dollar, with the trades volume at $95.150 million.

No deals were made in US dollar with T+1(settlements implemented in a day) and Т+2 (settlements implemented in 2 days).

The weighted average rate of the US dollar based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions was 319.68 tenge per US dollar, with a total volume of trades at $194.200 million.

Previously, chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev stated that the “tenge” strengthened by 4 percent from the beginning of 2018. Demand for tenge in January 2018 also increased. New loans in second-tier banks in January amounted to 830 billion tenge (the rate on loans amounted to 14.7 percent, dollarization of deposits - 45.4 percent).

