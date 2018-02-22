By Trend

Gold ingots of the Tajik National Bank have risen in price by 3 percent since beginning of 2018, state news agency TajikTA reported.

“A five-gram ingot currently costs slightly more than 2,070 somoni ($305.7). The selling price for a five-gram gold ingot is set at 2,070.1 somoni, the buying price – at 2049.4 somoni,” the National Bank said.

In early 2018, the National Bank was selling the ingots for 2010.55 somoni and buying for 1990.44 somoni.

The Tajik National Bank also sells gold ingots weighing 10, 20, 50 and 100 grams.

Selling and buying prices for the 10-gram ingots have risen by 3 percent since Jan. 1, 2018, while prices for the 20, 50 and 100-gram ingots have risen by 3.1 percent.

