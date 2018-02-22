By Trend

The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan is tasked to develop a short and long term draft concept of the digital economy until September 15, 2018. The corresponding instruction was given by Prime Minister Sapar Isakov at the meeting of the Government, Kabar reports.

He specified that there is a tendency of digitizing the economy at countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and thus in this regard Kyrgyzstan needs to introduce work on modern technologies.

"The State Committee for Informational Technologies and Communications (SCITC) and the State Registration Service (SRS) of the Kyrgyz Republic should be assisted in the development of the project. We must not lag behind the processes that are taking place around us," the Head of Government said.

Moreover, in accordance with the Decree of the President on the announcement of 2018 as the Year of Development of Regions, general work is started in this area of focus.

"We need to look for appropriate sources of funding. The President must be aware of real picture of the state budget. For example, 2.9 bln soms are foreseen for capital investments. This is not enough. But, nevertheless, we must do our best to optimize expenditures and direct funds to the development of the regions," the Prime Minister stressed.

Isakov also said that it is important to create competitive conditions in the regions. Therefore, he instructed the Ministry of Economy to attract investment.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz