By Trend

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan can resume direct flights in early March 2018, Uzbek media reported referring to Turkmen Ambassador to Uzbekistan Shiri Shiriyev.

He reminded that the agreement on the air traffic resumption was signed last May during the visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Turkmenistan.

"We are currently working on opening of a direct flight from Ashgabat to Tashkent. According to preliminary data, the flights will be carried out twice a week, and the launch is scheduled for early March, while the flights will be performed by Turkmenhovayollary (Turkmen Airways). In the future, the frequency of flights can be increased, and part of the flights will be performed by the Uzbek side," the ambassador said.

Air communication between the two countries was ceased on May 2, 2013 due to profit issues. Then the flights were carried out by the Uzbek side.

The ambassador further informed that President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan this spring.

He noted that presently, the parties are actively preparing for the meeting of the two leaders.

