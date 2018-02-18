By Trend

Main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) surged by 19.2 percent over the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 20) compared to the same period of last year.

According to the latest statistics released by the Central Bank of Iran, main index reached 95509 points in the nine-month period ending Jan. 20.

In the meantime, compared to the preceding month the main index added 7.6 percent.

TSE financial index declined 11.2 percent to rest at 151049 in the mentioned period.

TSE industrial index hiked 24.6 percent to stand at 67466, top 50 performers index increased by 24.5 percent posting 3157, first market index rose by 19.6 percent reaching 56970, and second market index increased by 18.8 percent resting at 169965.

The number of the traded shares slumped 11.7 percent as 179.620 billion shares changed hands in the mentioned period.

Market capitalization saw a 13.2 percent increase, reaching 3.3 quadrillion rials (about $100 billion on the official rate).

