By Trend

Iran and India signed 14 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on the sidelines of a meeting between Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Feb. 17, Iran's state-run IRINN TV reported.

The signed documents cover cooperation in various fields, including double taxation abolition, preferential tariffs, and transit development as well as investment in the transportation sector and facilitation of banking ties.

Heading a big political and economic delegation, Rouhani arrived in New Delhi Feb. 15 on a three-day visit to strengthen trade and economic ties with India.