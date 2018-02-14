By Kamila Aliyeva

The Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development held auctions for the grant of subsoil use rights at 58 sites in 2017.

This was announced at the collegium of the ministry on February 14, Central Asian media outlets reported.

In 2017, the increase in gold reserves amounted to 35 tonnes, silver – 25,000 tonnes, uranium – 14,000 tonnes, tungsten - 70 tonnes, copper - 1.1 million tonnes, and groundwater – 43,000 cubic meters per day, according to the ministry.

Also, since 2015, the total volume of container shipments through Kazakhstan has increased by 60 percent (in 2015 – 212,000 twenty-pound equivalents, in 2016 – 245,000 TEUs or 15 percent, in 2017 – 347,500 TEUs or 41 percent).

“At the same time, a two-fold increase in the number of containers is provided annually in the direction of China-Europe-China (in 2015 – 47,400 TEUs, in 2016 – 104,600 TEUs, 2017 – 201,000 TEUs). In 2020, as a result of creating competitive tariff rates and coordinated actions with partner countries, the volume of containers in transit traffic is planned to be increased up to 2 million TEUs or to increase 10-fold (compared to 212,000),” Kazakh Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek said.

At the end of 2017, 602 kilometers of highways of national importance were reconstructed within the framework of the Nurly Zhol program. In 2018, it is planned to reconstruct 528 kilometers of highways of national importance.

In addition, within the framework of the implementation of the Nyryzher program, 11.2 million square meters of housing were put into operation in 2017. More than 100,800 families were able to improve their living conditions.

