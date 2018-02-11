By Trend

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has once again raised the referendum issue to settle key disputes between the various power wings in Iran.

Addressing the event dedicated to the 39th anniversary of the country’s 1979 revolution on Feb. 11, Rouhani called on various political groups to refer to the Article 59 of the Islamic Republic’s constitution ‎in disputed issues.

The Article says that the legislature on certain important social, economic, cultural and political issues can be offered to public vote, Rouhani said.

If the two political wings disagree in a certain issue, there is no need to dispute or promote, the solution is ballot box, the Iranian president underlined.

This is one of the capacities of Iran’s constitution which should be addressed, he added.

The Article 59 of Iran’s constitution reads: “In extremely important economic, political, social, and cultural matters, the functions of the legislature may be exercised ‎through direct recourse to popular vote through a referendum. Any request for such direct recourse to public opinion must ‎be approved by two-thirds of members of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (parliament).‎"

It is not the first time that the Iranian pragmatist president has suggested direct referendums to resolve key disputes with his conservative rivals.

Earlier in 2015, Rouhani in his similar statements said that “one of the articles of the constitution that has not been implemented from the beginning,… [is] a referendum of the people on the important issues of the country. The constitution tells us that on important economic, social, political or cultural [issues], instead of parliament ratifying a bill, article of the constitution or direct program, a public vote and a referendum will be held.”

The remarks raised strong reactions of a number of Iranian hardliners.