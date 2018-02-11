By Trend

A meeting was held between Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the press service of Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message Feb. 11.

The Uzbek foreign minister thanked the Iranian president for the meeting and the opportunity to discuss topical issues of the Uzbek-Iranian dialogue and conveyed the best wishes of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Hassan Rouhani and the Iranian people.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for the development of bilateral relations in the context of the implementation of agreements reached at the meeting of the two countries’ presidents in Astana on Sept. 10, 2017.

Meanwhile, an exchange of views was held on a number of regional problems, including the situation in Afghanistan. The two sides noted the importance of joint international efforts to start the process of political settlement of the Afghan crisis.

The Iranian president supported the initiative of Uzbekistan to hold an international conference on Afghanistan, “Peace process, cooperation in the field of security and regional cooperation on Afghanistan”.

Other political and economic issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.