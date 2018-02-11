By Trend

A number of Iranians have taken to the streets across the country to mark the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, local media reported.

TV channels have aired live footage from various cities and counties across the country marching to mark the anniversary of the revolution.

The 1979 revolution put an end to the monarchical rule of the US-backed Pahlavi dynasty and established the pillars of the Islamic Republic.

In the wake of recent protests in the country and the escalation of diplomatic tensions with the US and its allies, Iranian leaders have urged people to have a high turnout in the rallies.