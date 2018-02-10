China temporarily closes the border with Kyrgyzstan, Kabarwith reference to the press service of the State Border Service (SBS) of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

"At the initiative of the Chinese side, in connection with the Spring Festival in the People's Republic of China, the checkpoints Torugart-road and Irkeshtam-road on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border will be temporarily closed from Feb. 15 to 21, 2018, " the SBS said.

Passing of persons, vehicles and cargo will be resumed from Feb.22.

"Whereby, on Feb.14, the Irkeshtam-road highway will carry out the passing of persons, vehicles and cargoes until 10:00 p.m.

On Feb.24, on Saturday, the Torugart-road and Irkeshtam-road checkpoints will work in routine operation," the report said.