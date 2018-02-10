Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on measures to increase fish production in 2018, Uzbek media reported.

Under the decree, in 2018 Uzbekistan plans to produce up to 150,000 tons of fish. Also, in accordance with the document, the import of mixed fodders for fish is exempt from customs payments until January 1, 2020.

In Uzbekistan there are more than 3,000 farms that specialize in fish farming. Last year about 100,000 tons of fish were breaded in Uzbekistan.

The weakest link in the fishing industry of Uzbekistan is the production of fish planting material and the inefficient use of natural ponds and artificial ponds. The productivity of artificial ponds does not exceed 20 percent per hectare, which is below the world average.

In late 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the program of measures on development of the fishing industry in 2017-2021 and the target parameters for the development of the fishing industry in 2017-2021.

Earlier, the President of Uzbekistan signed a decree on the establishment of the Uzbekbaliksanoat Association. The Association was tasked to create an organizational and technological chain for the production of fish products, reproduction of fish and planting material and strengthen the forage base, ensure rational use of natural reservoirs and artificial ponds resources, as well as to introduce scientifically based methods and intensive technologies in the process of growing fish.