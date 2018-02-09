By Trend

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree on measures to implement the employment promotion program for 2018.

In accordance with the document, Uzbekistan plans to create more than 346,790 permanent jobs.

In particular, more than 168,220 jobs will appear through creation of new capacities of facilities and expansion of the existing ones in Uzbekistan. Implementation of investment projects on the basis of privatized facilities will open 19,990 jobs.

About 101,310 jobs will be created through the development of small and private businesses, as well as support for craftsmanship.

The unemployment rate in Uzbekistan was 5.8 percent in 2017.

