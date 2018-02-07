By Trend

Tehran has developed the measures in case of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is broken by the US, Iranian ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanai said in an interview with Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency.

The ambassador said that the Iranian side has already notified Moscow of that.

"Of course, Iran will try to interact with Russia, China, as well as European countries,” the ambassador said. “Iran will try to keep JCPOA, but if it is broken, then, of course, Iran has its own scenarios. Iran has specific response actions."

The ambassador stressed that Iran always thanks its Russian colleagues for a very correct and fair position in relation to JCPOA.

"JCPOA is the result of a long dialogue between Iran and the permanent members of the UN Security Council,” he added. “If we question JCPOA, firstly, it shows that, unfortunately, the Americans again follow one-sided approaches in resolving various issues, which, of course, does not bring results. Secondly, this is bad experience."

