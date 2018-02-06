By Kamila Aliyeva

The Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Trade plans to create a special expert council, the press service of the ministry reported.

The council is called upon to improve the efficiency of the development and implementation of programs to fully support exporters, develop the logistics system and increase the volume of foreign trade.

“According to the concept proposed by the Minister of Foreign Trade Zhamshid Khodjaev, this body will be formed from members of the expert community, employees of the ministry, as well as representatives of the private sector,” the ministry noted.

Under the council it is planned to create specialized working groups for certain areas.

The working groups will work on implementation of a comprehensive, objective and critical analysis of the chain of processes associated with exports and imports as well as identification of challenges that create barriers to international trade.

Analysis of the current situation and development of proposals for improving the transport system and logistics will also be carried out by them.

Another area of their work is focused on development of proposals for improving legislation in the field of foreign economic activity.

These groups will also be involved in organization of events that facilitate the exchange of views and proposals between the private sector, the expert community and the Ministry of Foreign Trade.

The importance of the participation of experts in the processes of discussing changes and the development of normative and legal acts was singled out separately.

The composition of the expert council will be determined on the basis of competitive selection, a comprehensive evaluation of work in the field of foreign economic activity and professional experience in related fields.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

