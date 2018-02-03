By Trend

Representatives of Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia discussed issues of cooperation between law-enforcement agencies of the two countries, local news agency TajikTA reported.

“Tajik Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Zarobiddin Kosimi met with Saudi Arabia’s attorney general Saud bin Abdullah al-Mujib. The parties discussed cooperation between law-enforcement agencies of the two countries during the meeting,” the message reads.

They also mulled issues of mutual actions, especially against organized and cross-border crime, terrorism and extremism.

The sides confirmed commitment to the strengthening and development of cooperation between law-enforcement agencies in security sphere.



