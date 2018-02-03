By Trend

Since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin, 897 terrorists have been killed, Turkey’s General Staff said in a message Feb. 3.

According to the message, 74 terrorists have been eliminated today and Operation Olive Branch is being successfully carried out.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force are involved in the operation, inflicting strikes on the positions of PYD/YPG on the Syrian-Turkish border.

