Kazakhstan has improved its position in the Index of Economic Freedom-2018, compiled by the US influential think tank The Heritage Foundation.

Kazakhstan’s economic freedom score is 69.1, making its economy the 41st freest in the 2018 Index among 173 countries. The counrty left behind Russia (107th place) and China (110th).

Few years ago, the country was not even included in the top 50 ranking and held 69th position.

The rating notes that Kazakhstan could achieve growth thanks to significant improvements in such indicators as freedom of investment and freedom from the government, which helped to compensate for the sharp decline in monetary freedom. There was especially emphasized that this year Kazakhstan took the 11th place among 43 countries of the Asia-Pacific region and its index of economic freedom exceeds the average regional and world levels.

The Heritage Foundation placed the Hong Kong as the territory with the freest economy in the world. Singapure was ranked second and New Zealand the third.

